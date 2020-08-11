Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.4% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $195.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $197.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

