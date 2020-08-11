Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $10,689,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $86.09. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

