Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (DCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of DCF opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

About Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

