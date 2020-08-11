Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc Company Profile

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

