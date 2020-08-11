Dropbox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 25,605 call options on the company. This is an increase of 100% compared to the typical volume of 12,802 call options.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $142,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,572. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dropbox by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 40,806 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dropbox by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,160,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

