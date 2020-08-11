Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $292,856. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK opened at $86.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

