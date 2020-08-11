DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.
DLGNF stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.72.
Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.
