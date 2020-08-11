DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

DLGNF stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $248.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

