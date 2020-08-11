Eagle Point Income Company Inc (EIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc (NYSE:EIC) declared a dividend on Monday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th.

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $20.37.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

