East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on EWBC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
