East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on EWBC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

