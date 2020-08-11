El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 124,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,785. El Pollo LoCo has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.73 million, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.78.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $198,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,600 shares of company stock worth $474,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

