ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised ELEKTA AB/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $11.17 on Thursday. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a positive change from ELEKTA AB/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. ELEKTA AB/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

