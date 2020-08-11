EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Down 8.9% in July

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 65,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier acquired 15,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,983.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 22.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.
