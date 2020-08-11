EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Down 8.9% in July

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 65,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier acquired 15,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,983.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 22.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.