Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,802 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

