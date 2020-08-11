Emerson Electric Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,835 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average volume of 2,544 call options.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 160,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

