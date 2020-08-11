Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Short Interest Update

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 929,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $88,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kimberly Simone sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $113,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547 over the last three months. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $5.64 on Friday. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.14 million, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 2.23.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.31 million. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIGI. ValuEngine downgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.