Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Short Interest Update

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 929,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $88,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kimberly Simone sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $113,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547 over the last three months. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.31 million. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIGI. ValuEngine downgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Endurance International Group Company Profile
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
