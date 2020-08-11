Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Enquest alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enquest from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Enquest in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Shares of ENQUF stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Enquest has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enquest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enquest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enquest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.