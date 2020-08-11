Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

ENQUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Enquest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enquest from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Enquest has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

