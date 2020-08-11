EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Position Reduced by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 36.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 757,575 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,440,000 after purchasing an additional 45,468 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 136,660 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. 2,737,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,046. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.