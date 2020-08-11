EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $633-643 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.13 million.EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. VTB Capital lowered EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered EPAM Systems from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $298.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $306.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

