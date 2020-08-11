Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Skyline worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,515,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 118,842 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 5.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 69,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 5.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 863,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SKY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Skyline from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,538. Skyline Co. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

