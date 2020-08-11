Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVOTEC is a leader in the discovery and development of novel small molecule drugs. They have established a powerful platform that is applicable to targets across all therapeutic areas and has specific expertise in the area of Central Nervous System related diseases where it is building a pipeline of drug candidates for partnering. Through research collaborations and proprietary projects They are providing the highest quality research results to its partners in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries “

EVTCY stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evotec had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $131.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Evotec will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

