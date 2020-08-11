ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EXLS. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of EXLS opened at $67.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. ExlService has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.83 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ExlService by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after buying an additional 55,378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 85,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ExlService by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

