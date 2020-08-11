Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. 1,024,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,990,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

