Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Facebook by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 736,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $151,125,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 42.2% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 22,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 388.5% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 66.9% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $371,223.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.75. 16,121,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,297,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

