Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 87.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 736,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $151,125,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 42.2% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 22,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 388.5% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 66.9% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.23. 784,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,297,162. The company has a market capitalization of $751.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.78 and a 200 day moving average of $209.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

