Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.24. 18,569,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,297,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.23. The firm has a market cap of $741.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

