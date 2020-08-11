FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Reduced by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 12.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $199.00. 178,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,072. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $200.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.84.

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,925 over the last three months. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

