Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to $21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Finning International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.83.

FINGF opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. Finning International has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

