First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
FCXXF opened at $10.15 on Friday.
About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
