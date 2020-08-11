First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FCXXF opened at $10.15 on Friday.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is one of Canada's leading developers, owners and operators of mixed-use urban real estate in Canada's most densely populated neighbourhoods. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving neighbourhoods that create value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

