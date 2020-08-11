First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 50.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on FFBC. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.