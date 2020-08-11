First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,440,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

SKYY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.11. 42,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,521. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $79.88.

