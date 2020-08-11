Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Raised to $48.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOCS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $152,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $199,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.