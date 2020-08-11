Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $130.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.62. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $274,308.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,993,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 279,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 272,025 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

