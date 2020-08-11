Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Releases Earnings Results

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 68.74%.

NYSE FET opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FET. Piper Sandler downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.51.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

