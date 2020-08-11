Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,226 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 599.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 244,499 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 66.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 87,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $55,051.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 603,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,819,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 8,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $133,278.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,493.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,499 shares of company stock valued at $219,182. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $31.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $35.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $782.64 million, a P/E ratio of 199.11 and a beta of 1.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.