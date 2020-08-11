Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) Short Interest Update

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the January 31st total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genius Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

In other Genius Brands International news, CEO Andy Heyward sold 460,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $1,354,087.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,329,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,549,076.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Klein acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,700. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNUS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $465,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genius Brands International stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 147,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,970,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Genius Brands International has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 245.12% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.