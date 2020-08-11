GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) PT Raised to $22.00

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.58.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 3.07. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. On average, research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $35,709.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,027 shares of company stock valued at $280,424. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 31,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

