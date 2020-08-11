Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 400.0% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,265,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,541,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

