Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,453 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.

