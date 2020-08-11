GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

GOCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of GOCO stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $15.94. 1,809,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,172. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

