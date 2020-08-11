GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOCO. Barclays began coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.94. 1,809,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,172. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

