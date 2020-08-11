Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Callan Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Callan Capital LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.99% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 474.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $164,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.09. 863,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,092. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

