Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) a $271.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

Shares of GWPH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.38. The company had a trading volume of 159,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,632. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $166.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,540,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,867,272 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,999,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth $2,069,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.