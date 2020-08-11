Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

Shares of GS traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,547. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.93 and its 200 day moving average is $197.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

