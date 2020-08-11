GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.05% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 388,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 33.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 164,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 70,716 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 699,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.