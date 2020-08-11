GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) PT Set at $271.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) has been given a $271.00 target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 135.52% from the stock’s previous close.

GWPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

GWPH stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.06. The company had a trading volume of 146,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,632. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $166.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $62,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,100 shares of company stock worth $7,867,272 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

