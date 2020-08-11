Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,613 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,179 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,393,607 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 132,925 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14,029.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 314,670 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,908,498. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

