Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 113.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.60 ($1.49).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMSO. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Hammerson to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 83 ($1.09) to GBX 52 ($0.68) in a report on Monday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hammerson to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of HMSO stock traded up GBX 4.33 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 51.34 ($0.67). The company had a trading volume of 3,867,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 39.57 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 325.30 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

