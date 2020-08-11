Hellofresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hellofresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLFFF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hellofresh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hellofresh in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hellofresh stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 2,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082. Hellofresh has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

