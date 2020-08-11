Hillman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises approximately 3.7% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $6,672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,500 shares of company stock worth $27,284,625. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:K traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,205. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.